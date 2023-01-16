HC orders probe into claims of money laundering

The High Court (HC) on Sunday ordered four government agencies to investigate into the alleged property purchase by 459 Bangladeshis in Dubai.

The four agencies - Anti Corruption Commission (ACC), the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), and the National Board of Revenue (NBR) - have been asked to submit reports before it within 30 days.

The HC bench comprising Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat also issued a rule asking the government to explain why its inaction in taking action regarding the complaint of purchasing properties by 459 Bangladeshis in Dubai should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench came up with the order and rule after hearing on a writ petition filed by a Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Subir Nandi seeking the court's directive in this regard.

On January 12, Nandi filed the writ petition attaching a report in this regard published in a national daily.

According to the report, a huge amount of money has been transferred to Dubai from different parts of the globe including Bangladesh openly and secretly. With the reinvestment of this money, Dubai's financial and real estate sectors are booming.

Based on a report of US-based Centre for Advanced Defence Studies, the EU Tax Observatory said 459 Bangladeshis have purchased properties in Dubai concealing the information in their own country and the number of properties was 972 in 2020.

According to the report, Bangladeshis have purchased properties worth approximately one billion dollar during this period and Bangladeshi people were the top buyers in the real estate sector of Dubai.

The United Arab Emirates is now trying by all means to boost foreign investment. For this, it is offering various facilities to rich people from abroad to buy properties.

Experts believe that huge amount of money are being transferred due to the lack of effective and strong measures to stop money laundering, it said.

Advocate Subir Nandi argued in favour of his petition while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin argued for the State and senior lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC during the court proceedings.











