Monday, 16 January, 2023, 5:44 AM
Feasibility study for construction of Metrorail in port city kicks off Jan 31

Published : Monday, 16 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 15: The feasibility study for the construction of Metrorail in Chattogram Port City kicks off on January 31.
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will inaugurate the feasibility study.
On November 22, the Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) has received approval of The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) to carry out the feasibility studies.
The DTCA sources said that a team of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) will arrive in Dhaka on January 24 to attend the inauguration at a local hotel in the port city.
The consultants would complete the feasibility studies at an estimated cost of Tk 70.63 crore in 30 months.
On December 8, the  governments of Bangladesh and Korea signed the Record of Discussion and the Terms of Reference to prepare a Transport Master Plan and hold the Feasibility Studies of  Urban Metro Rail Transit Construction in the port city, said officials.
KOICA will lend $6 million to Bangladesh to implement the project.
The proposed MRT routes would link the airport with Kalurghat, City Gate, Shah Amanat Bridge, and from Oxygen to AK Khan via Firingibazar and Panchlaish.
The plan is to build three Metrorail lines in the port city  with a total  length of 54. 50 km.  
Metrorail is expected to provide quality public transport service in the port city.
South Korea has been providing support to Bangladesh in  IT and other areas since 1993.


