Monday, 16 January, 2023, 5:44 AM
PM virtually opens 50 more model mosques today

Published : Monday, 16 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate 50 more model mosques and Islamic cultural centres in the second phase today at 11:00am.
She will inaugurate these 50 model mosques and Islamic cultural centres under the project titled 'Establishment of 564 mosques and Islamic cultural centres in each district and upazila' by connecting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.
After the inauguration, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will participate virtually in the inauguration ceremony of 2 model mosques in Rajshahi and Gazipur.
According to the Ministry, the model mosques have separate places for ablution and prayers with air conditioning. There will also be registration and training facilities for Hajj aspirants, Imam Training Centre, Research Centre and Islamic Library, Autism Corner, Janaza, Car Parking Facility, Hefz Khana, Pre-Primary Education and Quran Teaching Facility, Islamic Cultural Conference Room. Besides, there will be activities and Islamic dawat, Islamic book selling centre, mosque along with a boarding facility for domestic and foreign guests.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the first phase of 50 model mosques out of a total of 564 across the country on June 10 in 2021 to spread the true message of Islam to remove religious misconceptions.


