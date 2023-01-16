Inter-district phase of Sheikh Kamal Youth Games begins today

The inter-district phase of Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games 2023, organised by Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA), is set to roll from today (Monday) at different districts across the country.

The inter-district phase will be inaugurated today (Monday) at MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram at 10:00 am. Nearly 700 athletes from eleven districts of Chattogram division are going to participate in ten events of the games.

The U-17 men's and women's participants, who promoted from the inter-upazila phase held from January 2-10 last, are going to participate in the inter-district phase. The inter-district phase games will continue till January 22.

Then the final stage game will be held in Dhaka from February 26 to March 4.

Three events will be held on the first day of the district phase at the swimming and gymnasium complex in Gopalganj.

Young men and women athletes will compete in kabaddi, chess and badminton events.

Football (boys' and girls') will be held at Sheikh Kamal Stadium in Nilphamari. The football match will be held at Shaheed Abdur Rab Serniabat Outer Stadium in Barisal. Kabaddi, Badminton and Karate events will be played in the gymnasium of the same stadium.

Chess will be held at Amena Khatun Cricket Pavilion in Jessore while the swimming event will be held at the swimming pool of the Khulna Divisional Women's Sports Complex.

Inter-district level games will be held at three venues in Rajshahi. Football will be held in Rajshahi District Stadium with the participation of six teams of men's and seven teams of women's. The swimming event will be held in the swimming pool adjoining the stadium. Athletics events will be held at the Physical Education College ground.

Karate will be played at Pabna gymnasium and kabaddi and chess events will be held at Joypurhat stadium.

After the inaugural edition of the country's biggest-ever multi-sports extravaganza took place in 2018. BOA successfully organised Youth Games for the first time with the participation of nearly 50,000 athletes, coaches and organisers who took part in twenty one disciplines.

This time three more disciplines - cycling, rugby and gymnastics - have been included in the games. More than 50,000 athletes are participating in a total of twenty four disciplines. BSS















