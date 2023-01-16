Ireland beat Zimbabwe to level T20 series

HARARE, JAN 15: Opener Ross Adair struck a brisk 65 as Ireland levelled a three-match Twenty20 series against Zimbabwe with a six-wicket victory in Harare on Saturday.

Zimbabwe made 144 with captain Craig Ervine top scoring on 42 and Ireland knocked off the runs with two balls to spare, setting up a series decider on Sunday.

Apart from Adair, fellow opener and skipper Andy Balbirnie (33) and Harry Tector (26) made significant contributions.

A former Ulster rugby player, Adair faced 47 deliveries and struck four sixes and two fours at Harare Sports Club.

It was a huge change of fortunes for him as he made only five runs in his international debut on Thursday, with Zimbabwe winning by five wickets.

Adair departed after trying to clear long-on off left-arm quick Richard Ngarava, miscuing his shot and picking out Wessly Madhevere.

"My switch to cricket was purely for fun, then I started scoring runs and took it more seriously," said Adair, whose younger brother Mark was also part of the winning team.

"I took my time today and it paid off. I knew if I was patient, the boundaries would come. We pat ourselves on the back, and come back again tomorrow."

Balbirnie atoned for a poor showing in the first match with his runs coming off 31 balls in an innings that included a six and three fours.

When Adair departed, Ireland were 119-3 and needed 26 runs from four overs to win. AFP

















