SAFF U20 Women's football in Dhaka

The SAFF Under-20 Women's Championship 2023 will be held in Dhaka in February with the participation of four countries.

Apart from the host Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Bhutan will participate there.

All the matches of the tournament will be played at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka from 3 to 9 February. The competition will be held in the league system with four countries.

The tournament will kick off on February 3 with India and Bhutan facing off at 3:00 pm. On the other hand, the Bangladesh women will play against Nepal on February 3, India on February 5 and Bhutan on February 7. In the other matches, Bhutan and Nepal would meet on February 5 at 3:00 pm, and Nepal and India would face off on February 7 at 3:00 pm.

All the Bangladesh matches are

at 7:00 pm.

On February 9, the top two teams of the table will play the final of the tournament.

The previous edition of the age level tournament was of Under-19 and held in 2021. From 11 to 22 December then, the same four countries participated and played the matches in Dhaka. Bangladesh won the title second time there and India became runner-up.













