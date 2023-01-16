Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 January, 2023, 5:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

ICC U19 Women\'s T20 World Cup 2023

Tigresses keen to confirm Super-six beating Sri Lanka today

Published : Monday, 16 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Sports Reporter

ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023
Tigresses keen to confirm Super-six beating Sri Lanka today

Tigresses keen to confirm Super-six beating Sri Lanka today

After massive seven-wicket victory over Australia, Bangladesh Under-19 Women's Cricket team will take on their Sri Lankan counterparts in today's ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup match.
Willowmoore Park, Benoni in South Africa will host the match starting at 2:00pm (BST).
The young Tigresses had hold Australia on 130 for five after outstanding spells from the Bangladesh skipper Disha Biswash, Marufia Akter, Rabeya Khan and Dipa Khatun. They reached the reached the target after even better batting display from Afia Prottasha (24 off 22), Dilara Akter (40 off 42), Shorna Akter (23 off 18) and Sumaiya Akter (31 off 25).
 Asrafi Yeasmin Arthy, Misty Shaha and Leky Chakma are the other performers to shine for the Tigress as they have no possibility to alter the winning combination.
Sri Lanka were also victorious in their first match against the USA by similar margin restricting the American divas on 96.
Lankans have mighty bowling attack combining Rashmi Nethranjali, Vihara Sewwandi, Dewmi Vihanga, Vidushika Perera and Dulanga Dissanayake. Vihanga clinched three wickets in the earlier game spending 11 runs while the Player of the Match and the skipper Vishmi Gunaratne (not out 34) and Manudi Nanayakkara (32) were brilliant with the bat against the USA to secure a big win despite losing three wickets on 46.
The Girls in Red and Green will take on USA on January 18 in their last group match at the same venue.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal facing tough test in Australian Open defence
ManC fume as VAR 'joke' fuels ManU win
Inter-district phase of Sheikh Kamal Youth Games begins today
Ireland beat Zimbabwe to level T20 series
Afif keen to be solution of Tigers's No. 3 in T20 cricket
SAFF U20 Women's football in Dhaka
Tigresses keen to confirm Super-six beating Sri Lanka today
India crush Sri Lanka by record 317 runs


Latest News
Gill, Kohli smash tons to power India to 390-5 in 3rd ODI
1,500 distressed people get blankets in Rajshahi
1,500 people of 4 cities are being trained on rooftop gardening
No increase in Hajj package this year, says minister
Flood responses: UN resident coordinator visits Sylhet to discuss lessons learnt
After G7 tour, Japan PM says East Asia could be next Ukraine
More classified documents found at Biden home
3-year roadmap to reduce import dependency of cooking oil: Minister
'We want fair, credible election': Momen tells Donald Lu
Indian driver held with liquor in Dinajpur
Most Read News
One shot at outside Gulshan restaurant in broad-daylight
First phase of Biswa Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
Gill, Kohli smash tons to power India to 390-5 in 3rd ODI
Mirza Fakhrul admitted to Evercare Hospital
Bail of Rajbari Mahila Dal leader Smrity upheld
Plane crashes in Nepal, 16 bodies recovered
459 Bangladeshis' properties in Dubai: HC seeks probe report
Akheri Munajat today, Ijtema maidan teeming with devotees
PM urges affluent people to stand by destitute
Plane with 72 people on board crashes in Nepal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft