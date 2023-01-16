



Tigresses keen to confirm Super-six beating Sri Lanka today

Willowmoore Park, Benoni in South Africa will host the match starting at 2:00pm (BST).

The young Tigresses had hold Australia on 130 for five after outstanding spells from the Bangladesh skipper Disha Biswash, Marufia Akter, Rabeya Khan and Dipa Khatun. They reached the reached the target after even better batting display from Afia Prottasha (24 off 22), Dilara Akter (40 off 42), Shorna Akter (23 off 18) and Sumaiya Akter (31 off 25).

Asrafi Yeasmin Arthy, Misty Shaha and Leky Chakma are the other performers to shine for the Tigress as they have no possibility to alter the winning combination.

Sri Lanka were also victorious in their first match against the USA by similar margin restricting the American divas on 96.

Lankans have mighty bowling attack combining Rashmi Nethranjali, Vihara Sewwandi, Dewmi Vihanga, Vidushika Perera and Dulanga Dissanayake. Vihanga clinched three wickets in the earlier game spending 11 runs while the Player of the Match and the skipper Vishmi Gunaratne (not out 34) and Manudi Nanayakkara (32) were brilliant with the bat against the USA to secure a big win despite losing three wickets on 46.

