Monday, 16 January, 2023, 5:42 AM
BCB clarifies ball pitching rule in ADRS

Published : Monday, 16 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Sports Reporter

BCB clarifies ball pitching rule in ADRS

BCB clarifies ball pitching rule in ADRS


The TV umpire's LBW decision against Comilla Victorians batsman Jaker Ali on Saturday went viral and the umpiring quality of the ongoing BPL once again came under question.
It was the 2nd delivery of CVs batting innings during the match between Comilla Victorians and Fortune Barishal at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdury Stadium in Chattogram, Victorians batter Jaker Ali was on strike when a outside pitching ball delivered by FBs bowler Iftikhar Ahmed hit on the leg of Jaker. On-field umpire lift the finger and Jaker challenged the decision.
In absence of proper Decision Review System (DRS), the TV umpire went with the on-field umpire despite the ball pitch mapping revealed that the ball was pitched outside the leg stump with a slight touch on the imaginary line. The third umpire, surprising all, displayed `out' on the big screen.
The BCB now comes up with the explanation of that decision. A BCB's press release said, "The point of pitching (Pitching Zone) of the ball is indicated with the help of a stump to stump pitch mat in the Alternative Decision Review System (ADRS) being used in the ongoing Ispahani Bangladesh Premier League T20".
In Appendix D1 of the tournament's Match Playing Conditions, it is stated that a ball will be considered to have pitched 'In-Line' in the ADRS if 'Any part of the ball was inside the Pitching Zone'.  


