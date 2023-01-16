Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 January, 2023, 5:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Pakistan's economy grinding to a halt as dollars dry up

Published : Monday, 16 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

KARACHI, Jan 15: Thousands of containers packed with essential food items, raw materials and medical equipment have been held up at Pakistan's Karachi port as the country grapples with a desperate foreign exchange crisis.
A shortage of crucial dollars has left banks refusing to issue new letters of credit for importers, hitting an economy already squeezed by soaring inflation and lacklustre growth.
"I have been in the business for the past 40 years and I have not witnessed a worse time," said Abdul Majeed, an official with the All Pakistan Customs Agents Association.
He was speaking from an office near Karachi port, where shipping containers are stuck waiting for payment guarantees -- packed with lentils, pharmaceuticals, diagnostic equipment and chemicals for Pakistan's manufacturing industries.
"We've got thousands of containers stranded at the port because of the shortage of dollars," said Maqbool Ahmed Malik, chairman of the customs association, adding that operations were down at least 50 percent. State bank forex reserves this week dwindled to less than $6 billion -- the lowest in nearly nine years -- with obligations of more than $8 billion due in the first quarter alone.    AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pakistan's economy grinding to a halt as dollars dry up
Pakistan provincial assembly dissolved on orders of Imran
Palestinians lift national flags and chant as they take part
After G7 tour, Japan PM says East Asia could be next Ukraine
Biden declares disaster as California takes another storm-pounding
Nepal PM Prachanda to visit India soon
At least 67 killed in Nepal plane crash
Turkish offensive in Syria 'possible any time': Ankara


Latest News
Gill, Kohli smash tons to power India to 390-5 in 3rd ODI
1,500 distressed people get blankets in Rajshahi
1,500 people of 4 cities are being trained on rooftop gardening
No increase in Hajj package this year, says minister
Flood responses: UN resident coordinator visits Sylhet to discuss lessons learnt
After G7 tour, Japan PM says East Asia could be next Ukraine
More classified documents found at Biden home
3-year roadmap to reduce import dependency of cooking oil: Minister
'We want fair, credible election': Momen tells Donald Lu
Indian driver held with liquor in Dinajpur
Most Read News
One shot at outside Gulshan restaurant in broad-daylight
First phase of Biswa Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
Gill, Kohli smash tons to power India to 390-5 in 3rd ODI
Mirza Fakhrul admitted to Evercare Hospital
Bail of Rajbari Mahila Dal leader Smrity upheld
Plane crashes in Nepal, 16 bodies recovered
459 Bangladeshis' properties in Dubai: HC seeks probe report
Akheri Munajat today, Ijtema maidan teeming with devotees
PM urges affluent people to stand by destitute
Plane with 72 people on board crashes in Nepal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft