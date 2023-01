Newly appointed BAEC (Bangladesh Atomic Energy

Newly appointed BAEC (Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission ) Chairman Prof Dr Ashoke Kumar Paul along with his colleagues, pays tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing floral wreath at his mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj recently. Prayers were also offered seeking eternal peace for the departed souls of the Father of the Nation, Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib and other martyrs of the August 15, 1975 massacre.