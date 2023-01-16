Video
Monday, 16 January, 2023
Home Business

Stocks continue to rise on fresh stakes

Published : Monday, 16 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) continued to rise on Sunday as investors took fresh stakes mainly on IT and insurance shares.
At the end of day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, advanced 35.45 points or 0.057 per cent to settle at 6,250 points.
DSES, the Shariah-based index, added 7 points or 0.51 per cent to 1,364 and the DS30, the blue-chip index, rose 9.04 points or 0.41 per cent to close at 2,208.
The DSE turnover increased to Tk 711 crore, from Tk 507.57 turnover recorded on Thursday. Of the issues traded, 110 advanced, 61 declined, and 190 did not see any price movement.
Genex Infosys Limited has come to the top of the trading in DSE. Tk 63.6 crore shares of the company were traded. Bangladesh Shipping Corporation is second in the transaction list. The company's shares have been traded for Tk 42.58 crore. Orion Pharma has risen to the third position in the top list of transactions by exchanging shares worth Tk 31 crore.
Other companies in the top list of transactions include Bashundhara Paper Mills, Intraco Refueling, Sea Pearl Beach, Eastern Housing, JMI Hospitals, Navana Pharma and Amara Networks Limited.
On this day, the share price increased the most in Sena Kalyan Insurance. The closing price of Sena Kalyan Insurance was Tk 57.20 on the previous working day on Thursday. After trading on Sunday, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 62.90. The share price of the company increased by Tk 5.70 or 9.96 per cent. Other top gainers on DSE include BD Com Online 9.82 per cent, Pragati Insurance 9.77 per cent, Genex Infusys 8.67 per cent, Federal Insurance 8.86 per cent, Rupali Insurance 7.78 per cent, Bangladesh National Insurance 7.70 per cent. Percent, Sonar Bangla Insurance increased by 6.54 per cent, Desh General Insurance by 6.26 per cent and Meghna Life Insurance by 6.13 per cent.
On this day, the share price of Munnu Ceramics decreased the most. The closing price of Munnu Ceramics was Tk 114.40 on previous business day Thursday. After trading on Sunday, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 111.90. The share price of the company fell by Tk 2.50 or 2.18 per cent.
Other top losers on the DSE include Pacific Denims Ltd 10 per cent, Eastern Lubricants 0.99 per cent, Manno Agro 0.99 per cent, Libra Infusions 0.99 per cent, Juti Spinners 0.99 per cent, Jil Bangla Sugar Mills 0.99 per cent. 99 per cent, Renwick Yajneshwar 0.99 per cent, Sonali Ansher 0.98 per cent and Bangladesh Autocars Limited 0.97 per cent.
At the CSE the overall index CASPI increased by 78 points. Tk 15.62 crore has been traded in the market. Of the 167 firms that participated in the transaction, 51 rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 33 has decreased and the price of 83 has remained unchanged.


