Monday, 16 January, 2023, 5:40 AM
Home Business

Pran joins DITF 2023 with 800 products

Published : Monday, 16 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

Pran has joined the Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) 2023 with 800 products at eight pavilions and stalls.
This year, the group has brought around 200 new products to the fair. It is also offering discounts on all products. Pran is displaying more than 500 products at its three-storey pavilion.
Customers can buy different products, including cake and biscuits, spices, juices, beverages, dairy items, noodles, snacks and frozen items at up to 20 percent discount.
Mr Noodles is offering discounts and gifts on the purchasing of noodles from its pavilion.
Tasty Treat, Mithai and frozen food brand Jhatpot are offering hygienic food at "reasonable prices," according to a media statement.
Winner, a fashion brand of PRAN, is displaying different kinds of dresses.    UNB


