

Mojaru, Prava Healthcare sign health care agreement

Mojaru will now collaborate with Praava HealthCare to create relevant content and share it through an online-based platform in order to achieve and reach the goal, says a press release.

Mojaru as an edtech platform is already working drastically for children's brain development with different programs. Indeed, Mojaru began their journey by using scientific methods to promote children's mental development.

Meanwhile, Praava Health Care is such a company that works in the area of health care service and is known as a "one stop shop for health," offering caring doctors, a world-class diagnostic center, and much more.

The agreement was signed by Mohaiminul Islam Shibly, Chief Operating Officer of Majaru and Shafaat Ali Chayon, Head of Marketing of Prava Healthcare. Alauddin Faruqi Prince, Managing Director and CEO of Majaru, Lead Product Officer Asad Zobayr, Mohammad Abdul Matin Imon, Chief Product Officer of Prava Healthcare, Fatin Khandkar, Senior Manager (Marketing), Ayesha Akhter Asha, Assistant Manager (Marketing) and others were also present.















