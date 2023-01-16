Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 January, 2023, 5:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Mojaru, Prava Healthcare sign health care agreement

Published : Monday, 16 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Desk

Mojaru, Prava Healthcare sign health care agreement

Mojaru, Prava Healthcare sign health care agreement

An agreement of understanding has recently been signed between e-learning platform Mojaru and healthcare company Prava Healthcare to provide proper mental health care services and brain development programs for Mojaru clients anytime and anywhere through the Internet.
Mojaru will now collaborate with Praava HealthCare to create relevant content and share it through an online-based platform in order to achieve and reach the goal, says a press release.
Mojaru as an edtech platform is already working drastically for children's brain development with different programs. Indeed, Mojaru began their journey by using scientific methods to promote children's mental development.
Meanwhile, Praava Health Care is such a company that works in the area of health care service and is known as a "one stop shop for health," offering caring doctors, a world-class diagnostic center, and much more.
The agreement was signed by Mohaiminul Islam Shibly, Chief Operating Officer of Majaru and Shafaat Ali Chayon, Head of Marketing of Prava Healthcare. Alauddin Faruqi Prince, Managing Director and CEO of Majaru, Lead Product Officer Asad Zobayr, Mohammad Abdul Matin Imon, Chief Product Officer of Prava Healthcare, Fatin Khandkar, Senior Manager (Marketing), Ayesha Akhter Asha, Assistant Manager (Marketing) and others were also present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Newly appointed BAEC (Bangladesh Atomic Energy
DESCO declares 10pc cash dividend
Stocks continue to rise on fresh stakes
Clay bricks replacement crucial for protecting ecology
BD economic performance in Q1 FY23 satisfactory: FinMin
Power tariff hike a challenge for private sector: DCCI chief
Banks make donations for Ashrayan-2 Project
German economy holds up in 2022 despite Ukraine war fallout


Latest News
Gill, Kohli smash tons to power India to 390-5 in 3rd ODI
1,500 distressed people get blankets in Rajshahi
1,500 people of 4 cities are being trained on rooftop gardening
No increase in Hajj package this year, says minister
Flood responses: UN resident coordinator visits Sylhet to discuss lessons learnt
After G7 tour, Japan PM says East Asia could be next Ukraine
More classified documents found at Biden home
3-year roadmap to reduce import dependency of cooking oil: Minister
'We want fair, credible election': Momen tells Donald Lu
Indian driver held with liquor in Dinajpur
Most Read News
One shot at outside Gulshan restaurant in broad-daylight
First phase of Biswa Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
Gill, Kohli smash tons to power India to 390-5 in 3rd ODI
Mirza Fakhrul admitted to Evercare Hospital
Bail of Rajbari Mahila Dal leader Smrity upheld
Plane crashes in Nepal, 16 bodies recovered
459 Bangladeshis' properties in Dubai: HC seeks probe report
Akheri Munajat today, Ijtema maidan teeming with devotees
PM urges affluent people to stand by destitute
Plane with 72 people on board crashes in Nepal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft