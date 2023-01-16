Up to 22pc discount on Nagad payments at DITF

Customers will enjoy an exciting discount up to 22 percent on payments of various goods purchased from specific merchants at Dhaka International Trade Fair-2023 using Nagad gateway.

They can avail this offer while making payments through Nagad app or USSD *167# for lifestyle products, home appliances, food items, and others. The offer will remain effective till 31 January,says a press release.

Customers will get up to 22 percent discount on Nagad payments of products bought from the stall of Vista Electronics at the trade fair. Nagad customers can avail this discount more than once.

Nagad customers will get 12 percent cashback on payments of products purchased from Providence, a lifestyle brand, while there is 10 percent cashback on offer at the stalls of Vision, Walker, Best Buy and Regal if they make payments via this state-owned MFS carrier.

There is also a cashback of up to Tk150 on Nagad payments while purchasing products worth at least Tk 2,000 from Gazi Home Appliance.

Besides, customers will get a cashback of up to Tk 50 on Nagad payments for a minimum purchase of goods worth Tk 1,000 from Daily Shopping.

Moreover, there is a cashback of 12 percent for choosing Nagad gateway while making payments for food items bought from Coopers and Tasty Treat.

To enjoy the offer at the trade fair, customers must have active Nagad accounts. Besides, they will enjoy this cashback or discount offer in line with the specific merchants' own policy during this campaign.

Customers can visit the official Facebook page or website of Nagad to know more about this ongoing offer at the trade fair. If they face any problems with respect to availing the cashback or discount, they can contact Nagad's customer service on 16167 or 096 096 16167.

The month-long Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF)-2023 began on 1 January at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre in the capital's Purbachal area.



















