Monday, 16 January, 2023, 5:40 AM
JCI Dhaka Diplomats holds is first membership meet

Published : Monday, 16 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

JCI Dhaka Diplomats holds is first membership meet

JCI Dhaka Diplomats holds is first membership meet

Inauguration ceremony and first general membership meeting of Junior Chamber International (JCI) Dhaka Diplomats was held at Ascot Palace, Baridhara Diplomatic Zone, Dhaka recently, says a press release.
In the meeting, Sharmin Hossain was constituted as the local president of JCI Dhaka Diplomats Chapter as an executive committee of eleven members and all the newly appointed board members of JCI Dhaka Diplomats were sworn in.
Apart from this, Asaduzzaman Khan, Local Executive Vice-President,  Mohammad Tajul Islam Rajeev, Local Secretary General,  Md. Rajib Hossain, Local General Legal Adviser, Tandra Chowdhury, Local Vice-President,  Saif Rahman, Local Vice-  Maruf Hossain Mahir, Special Assistant to Local President,  Syed Mohaddes Mahi, Local Treasurer, Arika Afrin Barsha, Local Director and  Iftekhar Sarwar, Local Director have all been appointed to the JCI Dhaka Diplomats Board Committee.
National President of JCI Bangladesh - 2023, Senator Ziaul Haque Bhuiyan, Deputy National President of JCI Bangladesh - 2023, Senator  Imran Qadir, National Secretary General of JCI Bangladesh - 2023, Senator  M. Kamrul Islam Chowdhury, Ambassador of Kosovo Embassy of Bangladesh Guner Urea, Bangladesh National Board of Revenue Commissioner  Barrister Mutasim Billah Farooqui, Royal Bhutanese Embassy Dhaka Minister Consular (Trade)  KenchoThinley, F. B. C. C. I. Its Director (Tourism and Civil Aviation) and one of the members of the governing body of Bangladesh Tourism Board  M. G. And. Nasir Majumder, Former National Secretary General of Junior Chamber Bangladesh - 1999,  Md. Delwar Hossain, Former National Executive Vice President of Junior Chamber Bangladesh - 2000, J. C. Farida Hossain, Bangladesh Development Council Chairperson Fatima Akhtar Naz and other national officers of JCI Bangladesh and other dignitaries were present.
Local President of JCI Dhaka Diplomats Chapter Sharmin Hossain said, Our chapter's aim is to participate in youth development activities and work towards making JCI Bangladesh stronger.
Junior Chamber International (JCI) is a global membership-based non-profit organization of active citizens between the ages of 18 and 40 who are dedicated to making a positive difference in their communities. JCI Dhaka Diplomats is a new local chapter of JCI Bangladesh in its continuation.
JCI Bangladesh National President Senator  Ziaul Haque Bhuiyan said that there is no substitute for networking for personal development or social development and JCI Bangladesh is serving as a great platform for networking in national and international arena.


