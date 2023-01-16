P2P Furniture holds trade-show in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 15: P2P (plane to perfection) Furniture has been holding a furniture trade show at Chattogram, where it began on January 14 to be concluded on January 31.

At the trade show being held at P2P Mehedibag and Agrabad Experience Center visitors can buy modern and Victorian furniture at up to 20% discount.

Moreover, the furniture can be shopped online at the site p2p.com.bd. Online order comes with attractive gift box. EMI facility is available for credit card users of various banks.

















