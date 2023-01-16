

DBC of ICMAB elects new office bearers

They were elected at the 1st meeting of the 38th DBC held on Saturday, says a press release.

DBC of ICMAB elects new office bearers

Muhammad Nazrul Islam is working as Managing Director and CEO of the Sandhani Life Finance Ltd. He was the Treasurer of DBC in 2019 and Secretary in 2021 & 2022.

Mannan Bapari is working as Senior Vice-President of the South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank Limited. He was the Treasurer of DBC in 2021.

Md. Iqbal Hossain is working as Additional Director of the Bangladesh Bank. He is also secretary of the CFA Society Bangladesh.















Safiul Azam, Muhammad Nazrul Islam, Mannan Bapari, and Md. Iqbal Hossain have been elected as the Chairman, Vice-Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer respectively of the Dhaka Branch Council (DBC) of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) for the year 2023.They were elected at the 1st meeting of the 38th DBC held on Saturday, says a press release.Safiul Azam is currently working as Director (F & A) and Company Secretary of the Popular Pharmaceuticals Limited. He was the Treasurer of DBC in 2018, Secretary in 2020 and Vice-Chairman in 2022.Muhammad Nazrul Islam is working as Managing Director and CEO of the Sandhani Life Finance Ltd. He was the Treasurer of DBC in 2019 and Secretary in 2021 & 2022.Mannan Bapari is working as Senior Vice-President of the South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank Limited. He was the Treasurer of DBC in 2021.Md. Iqbal Hossain is working as Additional Director of the Bangladesh Bank. He is also secretary of the CFA Society Bangladesh.