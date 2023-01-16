Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 January, 2023, 5:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Saudi inflation edges up to 3.3pc in December

Published : Monday, 16 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Jan 15: Saudi Arabia's annual inflation rate ticked up to 3.3% in December from 2.9% in November, government data showed on Sunday, with price rises again driven mainly by housing costs.
Prices rose 0.3% month on month in December, compared with a 0.1% monthly rise in November, Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Statistics said.
Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, with a 25.5% weight of the consumer basket, rose 5.9% from a year earlier and were 0.9% higher compared with November.
The statistics authority said the rise was "as a result of the increase in actual rentals for housing by 1.1%."
Food and beverage prices, which were the main driver of inflation during much of 2022, fell 0.1% on a monthly basis, though they were still up 4.2% compared to December 2021.
"The annual consumer price index for 2022 increased by 2.5% compared to 2021, mainly influenced by the rise in food and beverages prices by 3.7% and transport prices by 4.1%, due to their weight in the index," the General Authority for Statistics said in a separate report.
The housing category rose 1.8% in 2022, "mainly resulting from the increase in actual rentals for housing by 2.0%," the authority said.
The finance ministry, in its 2023 budget statement, had said it expected an average inflation rate of 2.6% at the end of 2022.    Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Newly appointed BAEC (Bangladesh Atomic Energy
DESCO declares 10pc cash dividend
Stocks continue to rise on fresh stakes
Clay bricks replacement crucial for protecting ecology
BD economic performance in Q1 FY23 satisfactory: FinMin
Power tariff hike a challenge for private sector: DCCI chief
Banks make donations for Ashrayan-2 Project
German economy holds up in 2022 despite Ukraine war fallout


Latest News
Gill, Kohli smash tons to power India to 390-5 in 3rd ODI
1,500 distressed people get blankets in Rajshahi
1,500 people of 4 cities are being trained on rooftop gardening
No increase in Hajj package this year, says minister
Flood responses: UN resident coordinator visits Sylhet to discuss lessons learnt
After G7 tour, Japan PM says East Asia could be next Ukraine
More classified documents found at Biden home
3-year roadmap to reduce import dependency of cooking oil: Minister
'We want fair, credible election': Momen tells Donald Lu
Indian driver held with liquor in Dinajpur
Most Read News
One shot at outside Gulshan restaurant in broad-daylight
First phase of Biswa Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
Gill, Kohli smash tons to power India to 390-5 in 3rd ODI
Mirza Fakhrul admitted to Evercare Hospital
Bail of Rajbari Mahila Dal leader Smrity upheld
Plane crashes in Nepal, 16 bodies recovered
459 Bangladeshis' properties in Dubai: HC seeks probe report
Akheri Munajat today, Ijtema maidan teeming with devotees
PM urges affluent people to stand by destitute
Plane with 72 people on board crashes in Nepal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft