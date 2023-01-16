

Brothers Furniture opens showroom in Khulna

Talukdar Abdul Khalek, Mayor of Khulna City Corporation was present as the chief guest in the opening ceremony. BCB director and Jubo League presidium member Sheikh Sohail and Brothers Furniture Limited Director Sharifuzzaman Sarkar were special guests. Senior officials of the institution and local journalists were present in the event.

5% to 15% discount has been arranged for customers on the occasion of showroom opening. This opportunity will run from January 14 to February 13, 2023.



















