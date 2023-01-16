Video
Brothers Furniture opens showroom in Khulna

Published : Monday, 16 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Desk

Brothers Furniture opens showroom in Khulna

Brothers Furniture opens showroom in Khulna

Brothers Furniture inaugurated showroom at 64/1 KDA Avenue (Tentultala Mor), Shibbari, Khulna recently, says a press release.
Talukdar Abdul Khalek, Mayor of Khulna City Corporation was present as the chief guest in the opening ceremony. BCB director and Jubo League presidium member Sheikh Sohail and Brothers Furniture Limited Director Sharifuzzaman Sarkar were special guests. Senior officials of the institution and local journalists were present in the event.
5% to 15% discount has been arranged for customers on the occasion of showroom opening. This opportunity will run from January 14 to February 13, 2023.


