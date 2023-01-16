

National Bank holds annual business conference

On the opening day of the conference on Saturday, Lieutenant General (retd) Md. Shafiqur Rahman, director of NBL, was present virtually.

Managing director and CEO of NBL Md. Mehmood Husain chaired the event.

In this conference organized with the managers of 221 branches of the bank, regional managers and divisional heads of the head office, the action plan was discussed in details till December this year.

On this occasion, awards were given to the branch managers who achieved the target of 2022. Deputy managing directors of NBL Syed Rois Uddin and Hossain Akhtar Chowdhury were also present at the conference.

The participants of the conference expressed their determination to work tirelessly in the current year to expand the bank's business, collect non-performing classified loans and thus achieving the targets.















