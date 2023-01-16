Garment industry keeps country’s economy vibrant: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said garment industry has played a vital role in keeping the wheel of the country's economy vibrant amid global crisis under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"The contribution of the industrial sector to GDP was 5-6 percent during the independence but this is now about 35 percent. The readymade garment and other allied industries play a pivotal role here too," he said.

The minister was addressing the Export Trophy- 2023 award giving ceremony of Bangladesh Garments Accessories and Packaging Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGAPMEA) at Bashundhara International Convention City in the capital on Saturday.

Hasan said the wheel of the country's economy was vibrant for the farsighted planning and effective use of intensive packages of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina when the world stopped due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Bangladesh was left behind India in per capita income at that time but it is now ahead, he added.

He said Bangladesh became 35th largest economy in the world after 14 years under the charismatic leadership of the premier from its 60th position just in 2009. Besides, the country's position is 31st in purchasing power parity (PPP), he continued.

He said we need to make a humanitarian nation along with infrastructure development. Entrepreneurs will have to take new initiatives to build a developed humanitarian state and in facing fourth industrial revolution, he added.

Export Promotion Bureau vice chairman AHM Ahsan and BGMEA senior vice president SM Mannan Kachi, among others, addressed the function as special guests with BGAPMEA president Mohammad Moazzem Hossain Mati in the chair.

AP LION Ltd chairman Riaz Uddin Al Mamun, Montreams Ltd director Asadur Rahman Sikder, Simtex Industries Ltd managing director Niaz Rahman Sakib received first, second and third trophies respectively on the occasion.

Green House owner Nur-e-Naznin Khan received the trophy in woman entrepreneurship.






















