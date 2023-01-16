Video
Monday, 16 January, 2023, 5:39 AM
Biswajit Saha FBCCI goodwill ambassador to USA

Published : Monday, 16 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has appointed Biswajit Saha as its goodwill ambassador to the United States of America (USA).
The apex trade organization of Bangladesh appointed goodwill ambassadors in 15 more countries to make the business summit on the occasion of its 50th anniversary to be held in Dhaka recently.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the summit which will be held on March 11-13 next. Delegates of different countries will join it. The CNN will act as the media partner of the summit.
FBCCI sent formal letters to Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA Muhammad Imran and mainstream business organizations in the USA with a request to extend cooperation to Biswajit Saha.
USA-Bangladesh Business Links CEO and Muktodhara Foundation founder Biswajit Saha is working to develop trade relations between Bangladesh and USA.
For these contributions, Greater New York Chamber of Commerce conferred Trusted Partner Award 2022 to Saha on the occasion of Bangladesh Immigrant Day and Trade Fair in September.
According to FBCCI, Biswajit Saha is a Bangladeshi expatriate in the USA and he is working as a social worker. He has been contributing to observe Amar Ekushey at the international arena and flourish Bangla language, literature and culture and spirit of Bangabandhu and Liberation War for the last 32 years.
He has been observing Amar Ekushey in front of United Nations headquarters since 1992. He introduced Bangla Book Fair in North America.
For his overall contributions, he has been appointed as the goodwill ambassador of FBCCI to the USA.
Under his direction, first video documentary on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman titled "Bangabandhu, Bangladesh and Sashatra Muktijuddho' were made.
At his proposal, former New York Governor Andrew Mark Cuomo passed the historic resolution to announce September 25 as Bangladesh Immigrant Day by New York State Senate signifying Bangabandhu's historic address in Bangla at the United Nations on that day in 1974.
 On March 17 in 2020 on the day of Bangabandhu's birthday, United States Postal Service published commemorative postmark on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu at the proposal of Biswajit Saha.    BSS


