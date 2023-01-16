

Month-long 3rd CMSME Trade Fair kicks off in Ctg

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, MP has inaugurates the fair while Ex-Vice President of CWCCI Jasmine Akhter, CWCCI President Manoara Hakeem Ali, CWCCI Senior Vice President Abida Mostafa, Senior Vice President and FBCCI Director Dr Munal Mahbub, Vice President Rekha Alam Chowdhury and CWCCI directors and members were also present among others.

Samsul Haque Chowdhury MP, MA Latif MP, Chairperson of Jatiya Mahila Sanstha Begum Chemon Ara Taiyab (former MP), Chairperson of SME Foundation Dr Masudur Rahman, Chattogram Metropolitan Police Commissioner Krishna Pada Roy, Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam and CMSME Banking Specialist Ali Sabet present as special guests in the event.

About 300 small and big stalls and 8 pavilions will participate in the fair. Besides, women entrepreneurs will get the opportunity to participate free of cost.

The entrance ticket price is Tk 20 while free tickets will be provided to school children.











