Monday, 16 January, 2023, 5:39 AM
BB chief avoids replying question on alleged loan scams

Published : Monday, 16 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Business Correspondent

Top officials of Bangladesh Bank (BB) appeared dissatisfied over the alleged misuse of fund and loan irregularities in several banks including the Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL).
However, the central bank seems not interested to open mouth about the scam or about those who are involved with such incidents including withdrawal of money using fake documents.
While unveiling the half yearly Monetary Policy of Bangladesh Bank on Sunday at a press conference, Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukder had to face several questions from media persons on loan scams.
In the press conference, a senior reporter said some banks were looted over 30 years and even recently by influential persons. Islami Bank lost huge fund in loan scam recently but despite protest from different corners, the central bank remaining tight lipped while these banks are facing a dire situation.
Why Bangladesh Bank is keeping mum and not investigating the scam was the question. In response the Governor said the central bank takes actions in accordance with the country's laws, rules and regulations. It has no authority to take measures above the law.
"Regarding the Islami Bank, I don't want to mention the name of borrowers who borrowed huge amount of money. We have given money to Islami Bank to protect depositors' interest. It has a deposit of Tk1,51,000 crore and some 1.90 core depositors.
There is no need to identify the bank as a 'risk bank'," he said expressing his annoyance over the question.


