

BD, Nigeria to sign framework agreement for FTA or PTA

Both sides also agreed to consider signing an agreement between the apex chambers of the two countries and establishing cooperation in the IT and ICT sectors.

At the invitation of Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, a 17-member government and private sector delegation of Nigeria is in Dhaka now.

The Nigerian delegation, led by Communication and Digital Economy Minister Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, comprises government representatives from the economic, trade and investment department.

It also includes representatives of Communication and National Identity Management commissions, the education department, the High Commission of Nigeria in New Delhi, private sector representatives from the Nigeria-Bangladesh Trade and Technology Forum and businessmen.

Pantami had a bilateral meeting with Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Saturday.

The commerce minister said mutual trade between Bangladesh and Nigeria is steadily growing and the Bangladesh government is making efforts to augment trade and commerce with Nigeria.

Tipu said there is a huge potential for cooperation in economic areas like manufacturing and garments industries.

He underlined the importance of more contacts among the chambers and businesses of the two countries and suggested the formation of a joint business council.

Pantami talked about Bangladesh's excellence in the IT and garments sectors.

Tipu sought continued support from the Nigerian government on the Rohingya issue as well as at different UN elections where Bangladesh has launched candidature.

He also urged the Nigerian government to set up a diplomatic mission in Dhaka. UNB















