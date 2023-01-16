Video
Monday, 16 January, 2023, 5:38 AM
Home Countryside

Tk 15cr Baraigram Model Mosque completed

Published : Monday, 16 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Tk 15cr Baraigram Model Mosque completed

Tk 15cr Baraigram Model Mosque completed

NATORE, Jan 15: The construction work of Baraigram Upazila Model Mosque and Islamic Cultural Centre in the district has been completed recently.
The Public Work Department (PWD) implemented the project at Tk  14.72 crore. The mosque has been built in order to expand the extent of Islamic culture and research work among people at the grassroots level in the upazila.
According to PWD office sources, one mosque in district head quarters and seven mosques in seven upazilas will be built under the Ministry of Religious Affairs.
Fifty percent work of the mosque in Singra Upazila has been completed. The construction work of the mosque in Lalpur Upazila is going on. The mosque constructions of Bagatipara and Gurudaspur upazilas have just begun.
PWD sources said, 560 mosques with Islamic cultural centres will be built throughout the country.
Baraigram Upazila Mosque has been raised on 43 decimals.  There will be some essential services for people in the mosque besides offering prayer, such as Imam training centre, book stall, dining room, office room, dead body washing room, and car parking place.  
Also there will be an office for Islamic Foundation in the mosque for Islamic research. Separate room has been arranged in the mosque for men and women for offering prayer.
Aumit Kumer Dev, executive engineer of PWD, said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate Baraigram Upazila Mosque on January 16.
After inauguration, the mosque will be handed over to the authority of Natore Islamic Foundation for care.
Abul Kashem, deputy director of Natore Islamic Foundation informed, the mosque will work as an Islamic research centre for people of the upazila.



« PreviousNext »

