Monument work at Feni College inspected

FENI, Jan 15: The under-construction monument of Feni Government College was inspected by Senior Secretary Mohammad Mejbah Uddin Chowdhury of the Ministry of Public administration on Friday at 4pm.

Feni Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Selim Mahmud-ul-Hasan was present at that time.

Former secretary Md Blayet Hossain, and Deputy Secretary of the Cabinet Division Sajjadul Islam accompanied him while inspecting the monument.

In the morning a function was held in the conference room of the DC office on the occasion of distributing merit stipend. The secretary attended the function as the chief guest.

Greater Noakhali Officers Forum organized the function.

The monument is being built on 1.5 acre of land in south part of the college.











