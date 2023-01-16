Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 January, 2023, 5:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Monument work at Feni College inspected

Published : Monday, 16 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondent

FENI, Jan 15: The under-construction monument of Feni Government College was inspected by Senior Secretary Mohammad Mejbah Uddin Chowdhury of the Ministry of Public administration on Friday at 4pm.
Feni Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Selim Mahmud-ul-Hasan was present at that time.  
Former secretary Md Blayet Hossain, and Deputy Secretary of the Cabinet Division Sajjadul Islam accompanied him while inspecting the monument.   
In the morning a function was held in the conference room of the DC office on the occasion of distributing merit stipend. The secretary attended the function as the chief guest.
Greater Noakhali Officers Forum organized the function.
The monument is being built on 1.5 acre of land in south part of the college.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tk 15cr Baraigram Model Mosque completed
Monument work at Feni College inspected
700 get free treatment at Chunarughat Upazila
Three brickfields fined at Santhia
Hilsa scarcity frustrates fishers at Dashmina
Sariakandi Poura prog held in Bogura
Traditional horse race held in Kishoreganj
Youth killed in train  accident in Moulvibazar


Latest News
Gill, Kohli smash tons to power India to 390-5 in 3rd ODI
1,500 distressed people get blankets in Rajshahi
1,500 people of 4 cities are being trained on rooftop gardening
No increase in Hajj package this year, says minister
Flood responses: UN resident coordinator visits Sylhet to discuss lessons learnt
After G7 tour, Japan PM says East Asia could be next Ukraine
More classified documents found at Biden home
3-year roadmap to reduce import dependency of cooking oil: Minister
'We want fair, credible election': Momen tells Donald Lu
Indian driver held with liquor in Dinajpur
Most Read News
One shot at outside Gulshan restaurant in broad-daylight
First phase of Biswa Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
Gill, Kohli smash tons to power India to 390-5 in 3rd ODI
Mirza Fakhrul admitted to Evercare Hospital
Bail of Rajbari Mahila Dal leader Smrity upheld
Plane crashes in Nepal, 16 bodies recovered
459 Bangladeshis' properties in Dubai: HC seeks probe report
Akheri Munajat today, Ijtema maidan teeming with devotees
PM urges affluent people to stand by destitute
Plane with 72 people on board crashes in Nepal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft