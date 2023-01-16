700 get free treatment at Chunarughat Upazila

CHUNARUGHAT, HABIGANJ, Jan 15: A day-long free medical treatment service was held in Chunarughat Upazila of the district on Friday.

This free medical treatment was arranged by Pratik Social Development Society. Some 500-700 people including service holders, day-earners, students and general people received treatment from the camp. The medical camp continued free treatment from 9 am to 5pm.

The medical camp was set up at the premise of PSDS office nearby Mahaldar Bari of Pachwim Bazar of Amuroad area under Ahmedabad Union in the upazila.

Camp sources said, children, teenagers, youths and old men and women came to receive treatment for different diseases including eye and teeth. A total of four doctors provided them primary treatment.

Newborn and Child Specialist Dr. Rozina Rahman of Habiganj Sheikh Hasina Medical College Hospital, Dr. Kaniz Fatima Kona, medicine specialist, Dr. Md Abu Afsar (Shuva), surgery specialist of Dhaka Dental College, and Dr. Sreekanta Malakar, assistant medical officer of Chunarughat Eye Hospital provided treatment.

The opening of the free medical camp was attended by Ahmedabad Union Chairman Md Zakir Hossain Polash.

General Secretary of Chunarughat Upazila Tanti League Md Mizanur Rahman Babul, Ahmedabad Union Awami League vice-presidents Md Tofazzal Mahaldar, and Md Faruquzzaman (Ujjal) were present as special guests.

Among others, Founder and Executive Director of PSDS Md Enamul Haq Masud, Binoy Kumar Singh, A. Wahid Shahin, Tajul Islam, Akash Tanti and Rasel Ahmed were present.

In 2021 PSDS started its journey. Since the beginning this social organization has been doing different humanity activities.

Earlier it provided mosquito curtains, blankets, free education, and Eid gifts ethnic people and arranged tree plantation.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, visitors and treatment seekers said, such humanity service deserves appreciation.

