Three brickfields fined at Santhia

SANTHIA, PABNA, Jan 15: A mobile court fined Tk 75,000 to owners of three brickfields in Dhulauri area under Santhia Upazila of the district on Saturday on charge of burning wood.

The mobile court was conducted by Assistant Commissioner (AC-Land) and Executive Magistrate Md Manirujjaman.

Under the Brick Manufacturing and Brick Kilns Establishment (Control) Act-2013, M.N. D Bricks' Proprietor Nazrul Islam, M.S.B Bricks' Proprietor Bakibillah and another kiln's Proprietor Saiful Islam were fined Tk 25,000 each. At that time, Police members of Santhina Police Station were present.

Executive Magistrate Md Manirujjaman said, kiln owners have been instructed to remove wood quickly. This campaign will continue, he added.
















