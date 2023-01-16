Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 January, 2023, 5:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three brickfields fined at Santhia

Published : Monday, 16 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondent

SANTHIA, PABNA, Jan 15: A mobile court fined Tk 75,000 to owners of three brickfields in Dhulauri area under Santhia Upazila of the district on Saturday on charge of burning wood.
The mobile court was conducted by Assistant Commissioner (AC-Land) and Executive Magistrate Md Manirujjaman.
 Under the Brick Manufacturing and Brick Kilns Establishment (Control) Act-2013, M.N. D Bricks' Proprietor Nazrul Islam, M.S.B Bricks' Proprietor Bakibillah and another kiln's Proprietor Saiful Islam were fined Tk 25,000 each. At that time, Police members of Santhina Police Station were present.
Executive Magistrate Md Manirujjaman said, kiln owners have been instructed to remove wood quickly. This campaign will continue, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tk 15cr Baraigram Model Mosque completed
Monument work at Feni College inspected
700 get free treatment at Chunarughat Upazila
Three brickfields fined at Santhia
Hilsa scarcity frustrates fishers at Dashmina
Sariakandi Poura prog held in Bogura
Traditional horse race held in Kishoreganj
Youth killed in train  accident in Moulvibazar


Latest News
Gill, Kohli smash tons to power India to 390-5 in 3rd ODI
1,500 distressed people get blankets in Rajshahi
1,500 people of 4 cities are being trained on rooftop gardening
No increase in Hajj package this year, says minister
Flood responses: UN resident coordinator visits Sylhet to discuss lessons learnt
After G7 tour, Japan PM says East Asia could be next Ukraine
More classified documents found at Biden home
3-year roadmap to reduce import dependency of cooking oil: Minister
'We want fair, credible election': Momen tells Donald Lu
Indian driver held with liquor in Dinajpur
Most Read News
One shot at outside Gulshan restaurant in broad-daylight
First phase of Biswa Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
Gill, Kohli smash tons to power India to 390-5 in 3rd ODI
Mirza Fakhrul admitted to Evercare Hospital
Bail of Rajbari Mahila Dal leader Smrity upheld
Plane crashes in Nepal, 16 bodies recovered
459 Bangladeshis' properties in Dubai: HC seeks probe report
Akheri Munajat today, Ijtema maidan teeming with devotees
PM urges affluent people to stand by destitute
Plane with 72 people on board crashes in Nepal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft