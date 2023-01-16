

Hilsa scarcity frustrates fishers at Dashmina

According to field sources, fishers are not getting expected Hilsa fish in the rivers. With their income fall, they are hiccupping in meeting their daily expenditure.

Fishers are passing days in hardship in the upazila.

Sources concerned said, due to low temperature, Hilsas are arriving thinly in the rivers.

A visit to different fishing stations found poor supply of Hilsa and other fishes. Fishers were seen passing idle time sitting on their anchored trawlers. Most fishers are not going to rivers at night amid severe cold and thick fog. In need of livelihood many are going to Tentulia and Buragouranga rivers with trawlers and nets. But they are returning disappointed. The price of the fishes they netting daily is too inadequate to lift even the fuel cost, fishers said.

Fisher Abul Bashar of Sayed Zafar Village of Dashmina Sadar Union said, "Fishes are so poor in rivers. Despite that we go to rivers for livelihoods."

Fisher Jalil Hawladar of Awliapur Village of Rongopaldi Union said, "I have to run my family bearing the load of debt."

Fish warehouses are also facing dull trading. Fish traders have got into disarray. They said, they are also becoming indebted along with fishers. They are in concerns as they have given lakhs of Taka Dadans to fishers.

Proprietor of Mitali Fish Warehouse Ruhul Amin Molla said, "Earlier 20-25 maund fishes of all types would come to my warehouse daily. Now we are getting only 1-2 maunds."

Professor Dr. Md Sajedul Haq, chairman of Fisheries Technology Department of Patuakhali Science and Technology University over mobile said, normal life and moving of fishes are hampered due to temperature fall.

Due to the impact of global climate change fish availability may decrease in the winter, he added.

Besides, he further said, food plankton also decreases in the absence of sun. With temperature increasing, Hilsa and other fishes will start to increase, the professor maintained.

Dashmina Upazila Fisheries Officer Md Mahbub Alam Talukdar came up with the same comment. He said, the scenario will change if the temperature increases.

As the current season's mother Hilsa protection activities became success record number of mother Hilsas got opportunities to lay eggs, he added.

This will increase the Hilsa production in the next season, the official maintained.















