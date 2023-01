Sariakandi Poura prog held in Bogura

BOGURA, Jan 15: A Pourasabha Visioning programme was held in Sariakandi Pourasabha in the district on Saturday morning.

This visioning programme was arranged in order to frame Sariakandi Pourasabha Development Plan (PDP).

Sariakandi Poura Mayor Matiur Rahman presided over the function held in the conference room of the municipality. It was addressed by Sahadara Mannan, MP (Bogura-1) as the chief guest.

Among others, Assistant Engineer Shafi Mahmud, Sub-Assistant Engineer Jahangir Alam, former general secretary of upazila Juba League Abdus Salam, President of Sariakandi Banik Somobaye Samiti Ltd Jahurul Islam Badsa, Poura councillors Rina Begum, Shefali Begum, Khandakar Khorshed Alam, Bazlur Rahman, Apel Mahmud Roni, Mahmudul Hasan Manzu, Shitabul Islam, Mehedi Hasan Sufol, and Fazlul Karim Babu were present.