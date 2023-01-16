Traditional horse race held in Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ, Jan 15: A traditional horse race of rural Bengal was held in the district on Friday afternoon.

The horse race was arranged on the field of Jaluapara Sialmara Bande under Chowddashata Union in Sadar Upazila. It was organized by Sadar Upazila Parishad.

Thousands of people came from different areas to watch the horse race.

Kishoreganj- 1 MP Dr. Syeda Zakia Nur Lipi attended the horse race as the chief guest while Sadar Upazila Chairman Mamun Al Masud Khan presided over.

Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Ali Siddique, Dr. Syeda Zakia Nur Lipi's younger sister Syeda Rafia Nur Rupa, Sadar Upazila Vice-Chairman Md Abdus Sattar, Female Vice-Chairman Masuma Akter, former Chhattra League leader Syed Afakul Islam Natu, Chowddashata Union Chairman Md Atahar Ali and others were present at the horse race.

A total of 70 horses took part in the competition in three groups, large, medium and small.













