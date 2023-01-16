Youth killed in train  accident in Moulvibazar

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR, Jan 15: A young man was killed as a train ran over him at Thilagaon Union under Kulaura Upazila in the district on Sunday afternoon.

Deceased Abdul Wahid, 28, was son of late Dochu Miah and resident of Amanipur area in the union.

According to locals, a Sylhet-bound train Parbat Express ran over the young man when he was sitting in the rail track, leaving him dead on the spot. Sreemangal Railway Police Station officials confirmed the matter.















