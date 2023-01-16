Video
Home Countryside

Monohardi Health Complex to be upgraded: Minister

Published : Monday, 16 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondent

MONOHARDI, NARSINGDI, Jan 15: Industry Minister Advocate Nurul Mazid Mahmud Humayun on Saturday said beds of hospitals across the country will be increased.
While addressing a discussion meeting held on the occasion of opening the newly built main building of Monohardi Upazila Health Complex, the minister came up with the remark as the chief guest.
The complex will be promoted to six-storey one, he added.
He further said, "In the case of health services, we are in 5th position in the world. New appoints have been made to solve manpower crisis in the health service Our health department faced the Corona situation with courage."
Among others, Narsingdi Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr. Nurul Islam, Rajbari CS Dr. Ibrahim Titon, Monohardi Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Rejaul Karim, Assistant Commissioner (land) Israt Jahan, Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Rashedul Hasan Mahmud, and upazila Awami League General Secretary Priyasish Ray were present at the meeting.


