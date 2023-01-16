Child, 17 houses burnt in three districts

A minor child was burnt to death and 17 houses were gutted by fire in separate incidents in three districts- Mymensingh, Dinajpur and Noakhali, recently.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Four shops were gutted due to fire in Kashem BSC Market under Gafargaon Municipality on Saturday at 2 am.

Fire Service and Civil Defence team reached the spot and brought the fire under control in an effort of 1 hour. The damage was estimated at about Tk 6.5 lakh.

According to Fire Service and locals, traders of Kashem BSC Mark Manik and Badal had four shops. Two of these shops were confectionary, one gas bottles, and another one rice shop.

They closed their shops and went houses at night. The fire broke out of Manik's shop at around 2 am. It started spreading to nearby shops.

Being informed, the fire team came to control the situation.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gafargaon Police Station (PS) Faruq Ahmed said, after receiving the news of the fire a Police team reached the spot and controlled the law and order situation.

Station Master of the Fire Service Ram Prasad Pal confirmed burning of four shops.

The fire is believed to have started from an electrical short circuit, he added.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A minor boy was burnt to death as a fire broke out at a house in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Yusuf Imran, 5, son of Jonab Ali of Jharuadanga Village under Chandipur Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, the fire broke out at around 11:15 pm when Yusuf was in sleep, which left him dead on the spot.

Locals rushed there and took the blaze under control but the house was fully gutted by fire at that time.

Parbatipur PS OC Abul Hasnat confirmed the matter.

NOAKHALI: A total of 12 houses were gutted by fire in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district early Thursday.

Local sources said a fire broke out in a house in Ward 1 Palpara Village under Deoti Union in the upazila at around 2:30am, and soon engulfed the adjacent houses.

On information, a unit of Sonaimuri Fire Service Station rushed in and controlled the blaze after about two hours of frantic effort.

The victims claimed that properties worth about Tk 6 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire.

Sonaimuri Fire Service Station Official Minhazul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the fire might have been originated from short circuit.













