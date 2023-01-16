Video
Monday, 16 January, 2023
Countryside

Children prefer work to school at Char Fasson

Published : Monday, 16 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondent

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Jan 15: About 42 per cent students of primary level in coastal Char Fasson Upazila of the district are dropping out due to child marriage, obscure future, and lofty seasonal child labour.
This information was revealed in an investigation report by a non-government organization.
The area of Char Fasson is 1,106 square kilometres. There are 260 primary schools, 110 separate Ebtadaye madrasas, 70 linked Ebtadaye institutions, 18 kindergarten schools, and 135 NGO-run primary schools in the upazila.
According to the report, all school-aged children were admitted in the beginning of the year. But after stepping into different classes, they are dropping out. A portion of Class IV and V are dropping regularly due to early marriage. Before passing Class V, 42 per cent students start earning income.
Distant school location,   remote communication, guardians' poverty, expensive education learning, obscure future thinking, and attractive earning offer in seasonal labour work, and awareness lacking among guardians are pushing these children toward life struggle from schools.
Education office sources said, in 2022, 9,957 boys and 9.959 girls were shown admitted at primary level, with 432 dropped out, the report mentioned.
Though 100 per cent admission was shown in the school data, non-admitted boys and girls were 208. There is no list of dropped-out students in the Secondary Education Office.
Office Assistant Mursheda said, "We don't have any documents or list of dropped students."
 But school sources said, at least 10,000 children aged under 10-18 are going to the sea and rivers by 11,000 fishing boats everyday in the upazila. In these fishing boats, 44,311 fishers are doing fishing works. These fishers are taking their own or labour children to sea and rivers as fishing assistants taking life-risk.
Besides, owners of 24 illegal brickfields in the upazila are using more than 60 children on seasonal contracts. Also thousands of labour children are used in seasonal paddy cutting, school teachers alleged.
Head Teacher of Char Kukri-Mukri High School Susen Dutta said, there were 290 students in the beginning of the year, but 222 of them remained in the year end.
Dropped-out students included 11 ones in Class VI, 20 in Class VII, 18 in Class VIII, and 10 each in Class IX and X. Of them, about 15 students of Class IX and X became victims of early marriage, he added.
He further said, a total of 15 students of class VIII, IX, and X of Dhalchar High School dropped due to early marriage.  Due to erosion by river a branch of the school has been shifted to Rasulpur 8-Kopat, away from main land of Char Fasson. Now there are 30-35 students in the erosion-affected part of the school, he added.   
Secondary Education Officer Mahiuddin said, after Corona pandemic 25 students dropped out from schools; at present, the rate of dropping in the town is low but it is continuing to drop in char areas.
Students of poverty-stricken families are leaving schools, he added.
Dropped-out students will be made school-bound through guardians' meeting by creating awareness in char areas, the education officer maintained.


