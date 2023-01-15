Video
BD, Japan have opportunity to take ties to strategic partership: Momen

Published : Sunday, 15 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
DU Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said Bangladesh and Japan have now opportunity to take the bilateral relations to a new height by elevating it to 'Strategic Partnership'.
He said the relationship was elevated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former Prime Minister of Japan late Shinzo Abe to a 'Comprehensive Partnership'

in 2014.
 Momen was speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the second International Hybrid Conference on "Japanology in New Era", organized by the Department of Japanese Studies, University of Dhaka at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban of Dhaka University (DU) on Saturday.
 "Our excellent relations have been enriched in content and dimension in recent years under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who visited Japan five times as prime minister," said Momen.
 Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to visit Japan in April this year.
A two-day- long International Hybrid-Conference on 'Japanology in New Era' began on Saturday at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban of Dhaka University (DU), organised jointly by the Department of Japanese Studies of the university and Japan Foundation.
DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman presided over the inaugural session of the event while Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen addressed the inaugural function of the conference as chief guest and Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori and Bangladeshi Ambassador to Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed addressed it as special guests.
Prof Akhtaruzzaman praised the bi-lateral friendly relationship between Bangladesh and Japan that has been prevalent for a long time and said, "DU Japanese Studies Department has been contributing to strengthening this relationship."
He stressed the need for enhancing academic and cultural exchange programmes between the two countries to further strengthen this relationship in the days to come.
"Japan is the one of the largest development partners of Bangladesh," A K Abdul Momen said, emphasising on enhancing bi-lateral relationships between the two countries through art, culture, education as well as human resource exchange.
Academicians and experts from fourteen countries including Bangladesh, Japan, USA, India, Thailand, Myanmar and China are participating in this conference.
Managing Director of the Japan Foundation Hideki Hara, Dean of the DU Social Sciences Faculty Prof Zia Rahman and Professor of Kobe University, Japan Dr Keiichi Ogawa addressed the function as guests of honour. The founding Chairman of DU Japanese Studies Department Prof Abul Barkat and current Chairman Abdullah-Al-Mamun also addressed the programme, among others.



