Sunday, 15 January, 2023, 2:14 AM
Mistakes in textbooks experimental: Dipu

Published : Sunday, 15 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Staff Correspondent

Education Minister Dipu Moni said the books that have been distributed to primary and secondary school students this year in the new curriculum are a test case. Trial version books have been given to 33,000 education institutions. Feedback from teachers, students, parents and educators will be taken on a regular basis

and corrected accordingly throughout the year.
She said, therefore, there may be mistakes in the books that have been handed over to the students of different classes. Any disagreement, discomfort or objection with the content should be reported to us. We will edit them in the coming years.
She said these as the chief guest at a discussion meeting on facing the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution in the 21st century and the role of student society in building a smart Bangladesh organized by the Bangladesh Chhatra League at Dhaka University on Saturday.
Education Minister said, we should give more importance and respect to technical education. We are working to remove the barriers to transition from technical education to higher education. We are working to modernise madrasa education. Madrasa students will learn religious subjects well as well as modern education using new technology. Madrasa students score 200 more marks than main stream students.  She said that it will be brought forward in the new curriculum.
She further said, we are giving a lot of emphasis on their language education. Earlier, they were learning only the language of Quran but now they are also learning the language of Arabic literature. In order to become established in the country and abroad, arrangements are being made to teach them Arabic and English as well as to take advantage of technology.
Chhatra League President Saddam Hussain presided over and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan moderated the meeting while Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Mahfuzul Islam presented to key note speech of the event.


