Season's lowest  temp 6.1 recorded at Tentulia

Tetulia of Panchagarh recorded the season's lowest temperature at 6.1 degrees Celsius in last 24 hours as a mild cold wave is sweeping across parts of the country.

On the other hand, Dhaka recorded 14.7 degrees Celsius temperature during this period with world's worst air.

The weather department has predicted drizzles in



parts of the country in 24 hours.

"Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy skies over the country, with chances of drizzles at one or two places over Khulna, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions," Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in its bulletin.

Though a mild cold wave is sweeping across most of the divisions including Rajshahi and Rangpur, it may abate within the next one to two days, Hafizur Rahman, a meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), told UNB.

Besides, moderate to thick fog may occur over the river basins and adjoining area and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country from midnight to morning and it may continue at places till noon, he said.

Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged and day temperature may rise by 1-2 Celsius over the country, the meteorologist said, adding that weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.

Temperature between 8 to 10 degrees Celsius is considered a mild cold wave, 6 to 8 degrees Celsius a moderate cold wave and less than 6 degrees Celsius a severe cold wave. UNB



















