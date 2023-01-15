3 AL men's withdrawal brightens ousted BNP man’s chance to win

Three Awami League (AL) independent candidates on Saturday withdrew their nomination papers for the Brahmanbaria-2 constituency by-elections. As a result, the race will be eased for BNP's ousted leader Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan, the former adviser of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

The AL leaders withdrew their candidatures by going to the returning officer's office under the leadership of District AL General Secretary Al Mamun Sarkar at around 11:30am. Due to the withdrawal of three,



there are currently five candidates in this election including former BNP leader Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan.

In order to make Abdus Sattar winner in the by-election, the ruling AL asked the three leaders of the party who were independent candidates in this seat to withdraw their nomination papers. The three people who withdrew their candidatures are District AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Bari Chowdhury, District AL former Joint General Secretary Md Moin Uddin, Shwadhinata Teacher's Association's General Secretary and AL leader Principal Shahjahan Alam.

Assistant Returning Officer and District Election Officer of this constituency Zillur Rahman said, "The three independent candidates have withdrawn their candidature. January 15 is the last day for withdrawal of candidature. So far five people are contesting in this by-election including Abdus Sattar."

Meanwhile, Awami League's independent candidates have withdrawn from the election, and the path to victory for Abdus Sattar has become much easier. The other candidates for the by-election are two-time Jatiya Party MP Ziaul Haque Mridha, Jatiya Party's central Joint Secretary General Abdul Hamid Bhasani, former Ashuganj Upazila Parishad Chairman and former President of Upazila BNP Abu Asif Ahmed and Zaker Party candidate Zahirul Islam.

Talking to several leaders and activists of Awami League it was known that the party has planned to make Abdus Sattar win this seat. Three independent candidates of AL have been withdrawn under pressure and force. Among the independent candidates of Awami League, the position of two was quite good. Especially Md Abdus Sattar used to fight with Moin Uddin and Mahbubul Bari Chowdhury.

The by-elections to Brahmanbaria-2 constituency will be held on February 1 with five other constituencies as six BNP MPs resigned from the Parliament. Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan, one of those MPs, is now contesting in the by-polls ignoring his party's decision. As a result, BNP expelled Abdus Sattar from the party.













