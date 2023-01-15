Momen, Lu to discuss IPS,   other issues at Padma today   

Defence cooperation, US Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS), maritime security and human rights issue will dominate today's (Sunday) meeting between Bangladesh and USA at State Guest House Padma when the Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and the visiting US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu meet.

US Assistant Secretary of State arrived in the city yesterday evening.

As part of a security plan in the Indo-Pacific region, the US wants to boost maritime security cooperation with the regional countries including Bangladesh through signing two defence agreements called "General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA)" and the "Acquisition Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA)."

For last one year Dhaka and Washington discussed boosting defence cooperation, maritime security and strengthening the capacities of law enforcement agencies in line with the idea.

Donald Lu will meet with senior Bangladeshi officials and civil society leaders to discuss strengthening their bilateral relationship, expanding economic engagement and hear their perspectives on labour and human rights, according to the US Department of State.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said he sees the visit of Assistant Secretary Lu as part of regular engagements between the two sides.

"During the visit of US National Security Council's Senior Director for South Asia Rear

Admiral Eileen Laubacher last week, they discussed every pros and cons of GSOMIA and ACSA with the Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen," a senior official of the Foreign Ministry told the Daily Observer on Saturday.

"The US is also concerned over the Digital Security Act and measures were taken to rectify it," the official said.

Ahead of US official Donald Lu's Dhaka visit, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday said that Bangladesh stands ready to do whatever is needed for the people's welfare, noting that the government is still studying the issues related to US IPS.

"It's not that transparent. It's not mentioned there how it will bring benefits. We are studying," he told reporters while talking about the IPS and its economic component.

"It's not that we are joining in any particular group or not. We are preparing some elements on how we want to see the Bay of Bengal and beyond," Masud said.

He said there are many areas where Bangladesh has some expectations while the US side might have some expectations from Bangladesh. "We will discuss frankly."

During her visit Eileen Laubacher said as a large portion of the Indo-Pacific region, the Bay of Bengal contains vital shipping lanes and undersea cables that power the region's economies by moving food, fuel, goods and data.

The Bay is also a vital ecosystem and a microcosm for many of the shared non-traditional security issues 'we face across the globe, from stemming the effects of climate change, countering illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing that can devastate food sources, and combating the trafficking of people, arms and narcotics,' she said.

"These challenges cannot be overcome alone, they require cooperation," she said adding that the United States and Bangladesh are working hard to address these challenges. "This is part of our shared vision for a free and open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient Indo-Pacific region," she said.

Momen said Bangladesh and the US believe and pursue the same values and principles like democracy and respect for human rights.

"Bangladesh would request the United States to reconsider the sanctions imposed on elite force RAB and withdraw the sanctions considering its positive role in the country," he said.

"We will raise our issues. They will raise their issues. But others don't need to teach us democracy. Democracy, human rights and justice are rooted in each of our hearts," said the Foreign Minister.
















