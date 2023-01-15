1st phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat this  morning



The first phase of the ongoing Bishwa Ijtema will end on Sunday with Akheri Munajat (final prayers). The Akheri Munajat of the Ijtema, where thousands of Muslim devotees from home and abroad have been attending, will be held at 10:00am on Sunday.

The first phase of the three-day 'Biswa Ijtema,' started on Friday morning on the bank of the Turag river in Tongi of Gazipur district.

The second phase of Ijtema, the second largest religious gathering of the Muslims outside Saudi



Arabia, is scheduled to be held from January 20 to 22 at the same place.

Among the conflicting two Tabligh groups, Maulana Zubair Ahmad's followers joined the first phase of the Ijtema while Maulana Wasiful Islam's group will join the second phase of the congregation, according to the organizers and authorities relevant with maintaining law and order situation.

The devotees attended the first phase of Ijtema from different countries have heard the 'Aam Bayan (general sermons)' by noted scholars in the last two days from the very beginning after Fajr prayers on Friday. Ijtema is being held in two phases from 2012 to ease accommodation issues.

On the first day of the three-day congregation, began on the bank of the Turag river after Fajr prayers on Friday, noted Islamic scholar Maulana Ziaul Haque of Pakistan delivered his sermons.

Several thousand Muslim devotees, both from home and abroad, are converging at the venue and attending the prayers - reciting the names of Allah and listening to the sermons.

On the second day, Maulana Khurshidul Haque of Pakistan delivered sermons after Fajr prayers and Maulana Ibrahim Deula of India also delivered sermons. Later, Maulana Iftar Zaman also delivered his sermons in English.

A mass wedding ceremony was held on Saturday at the ground after Asr prayers.

Devotees from different parts of the country are still coming to the Ijtema venue by buses, trucks, boats and on foot. To avert traffic gridlock in the Ijtema area, Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) has issued some directives regarding traffic movement to reduce sufferings of Bishwa Ijtema devotees.

According to the directives, movements of vehicles on some roads in Gazipur will remain suspended for around six hours due to the ongoing Bishwa Ijtema.

Gazipur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mollah Nazrul Islam said additional police personnel have been deployed in and around the Ijtema venue to ensure the security of the devotees. The venue has been brought under closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera surveillance.

As part of the rationalized traffic system, movement of vehicles will remain suspended from noon on Saturday till the Akheri Munajat (Sunday morning) from Tongi to Bhogra Bypass on Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway, Khamarpara road, Abdullahpur to Bypile on Ashulia road, he said.

The GMP commissioner requested people to use the bypass road to avoid traffic gridlock.

The first phase of Bishwa Ijtema started on Friday morning and it will end through the Akheri Munajat on Sunday morning.

Besides, thousands of volunteers are working round the clock to make sure the event runs smoothly.

Several health centres have been set up at different parts of the venue along with beds and almost all first aid and other treatment facilities with doctors doing round-the-clock duties at each centre.

Special measures have also been taken to ensure uninterrupted electricity during the three-day Ijtema.

Tabligh Jamaat has been organising the congregation at the Tongi venue since 1967. In 2011, it divided Ijtema into two phases to accommodate a large number of attendees.

According to the organizers, so far, seven devotees, who came to attend the first phase of Biswa Ijtema, have died at the Ijtema maidan due to old age complications. Of them, four devotees died from Friday night to Saturday morning.

The deceased were Nurul Haque, 63, of Sylhet, Abu Taiab alias Abu Taleb, 90 of Gazipur district, Habibullah Habi, 68 of Keraniganj upazila in Dhaka, Mofazzel Hossain Khan, 70, Dumuria upazila in Khulna district, Akkas Ali Shikdar, 50, of Munshiganj district, Abdur Razzak, 70, of Chattogram and Habibur Rahman Hobi, 70, of Narsingdi district.

Of them, Nurul Haque and Abu Taiab died on Thursday due to old age complications and respiratory problems while Habiullah, Mofazzel and Akkas died on Friday and Razzak and Habibur died on Saturday morning due to old age complications.

















