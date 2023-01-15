Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 January, 2023, 2:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

1st phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat this  morning

Published : Sunday, 15 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent


The first phase of the ongoing Bishwa Ijtema will end on Sunday with Akheri Munajat (final prayers). The Akheri Munajat of the Ijtema, where thousands of Muslim devotees from home and abroad have been attending, will be held at 10:00am on Sunday.
The first phase of the three-day 'Biswa Ijtema,' started on Friday morning on the bank of the Turag river in Tongi of Gazipur district.
The second phase of Ijtema, the second largest religious gathering of the Muslims outside Saudi

Arabia, is scheduled to be held from January 20 to 22 at the same place.
Among the conflicting two Tabligh groups, Maulana Zubair Ahmad's followers joined the first phase of the Ijtema while Maulana Wasiful Islam's group will join the second phase of the congregation, according to the organizers and authorities relevant with maintaining law and order situation.
The devotees attended the first phase of Ijtema from different countries have heard the 'Aam Bayan (general sermons)' by noted scholars in the last two days from the very beginning after Fajr prayers on Friday. Ijtema is being held in two phases from 2012 to ease accommodation issues.
On the first day of the three-day congregation, began on the bank of the Turag river after Fajr prayers on Friday, noted Islamic scholar Maulana Ziaul Haque of Pakistan delivered his sermons.
Several thousand Muslim devotees, both from home and abroad, are converging at the venue and attending the prayers - reciting the names of Allah and listening to the sermons.
On the second day, Maulana Khurshidul Haque of Pakistan delivered sermons after Fajr prayers and Maulana Ibrahim Deula of India also delivered sermons. Later, Maulana Iftar Zaman also delivered his sermons in English.
A mass wedding ceremony was held on Saturday at the ground after Asr prayers.
Devotees from different parts of the country are still coming to the Ijtema venue by buses, trucks, boats and on foot. To avert traffic gridlock in the Ijtema area, Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) has issued some directives regarding traffic movement to reduce sufferings of Bishwa Ijtema devotees.
According to the directives, movements of vehicles on some roads in Gazipur will remain suspended for around six hours due to the ongoing Bishwa Ijtema.
Gazipur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mollah Nazrul Islam said additional police personnel have been deployed in and around the Ijtema venue to ensure the security of the devotees. The venue has been brought under closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera surveillance.
As part of the rationalized traffic system, movement of vehicles will remain suspended from noon on Saturday till the Akheri Munajat (Sunday morning) from Tongi to Bhogra Bypass on Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway, Khamarpara road, Abdullahpur to Bypile on Ashulia road, he said.
The GMP commissioner requested people to use the bypass road to avoid traffic gridlock.
The first phase of Bishwa Ijtema started on Friday morning and it will end through the Akheri Munajat on Sunday morning.
Besides, thousands of volunteers are working round the clock to make sure the event runs smoothly.
Several health centres have been set up at different parts of the venue along with beds and almost all first aid and other treatment facilities with doctors doing round-the-clock duties at each centre.
Special measures have also been taken to ensure uninterrupted electricity during the three-day Ijtema.
Tabligh Jamaat has been organising the congregation at the Tongi venue since 1967. In 2011, it divided Ijtema into two phases to accommodate a large number of attendees.
According to the organizers, so far, seven devotees, who came to attend the first phase of Biswa Ijtema, have died at the Ijtema maidan due to old age complications. Of them, four devotees died from Friday night to Saturday morning.
The deceased were Nurul Haque, 63, of Sylhet, Abu Taiab alias Abu Taleb, 90 of Gazipur district, Habibullah Habi, 68 of Keraniganj upazila in Dhaka, Mofazzel Hossain Khan, 70, Dumuria upazila in Khulna district, Akkas Ali Shikdar, 50, of Munshiganj district, Abdur Razzak, 70, of Chattogram and Habibur Rahman Hobi, 70, of Narsingdi district.
Of them, Nurul Haque and Abu Taiab died on Thursday due to old age complications and respiratory problems while Habiullah, Mofazzel and Akkas died on Friday and Razzak and Habibur died on Saturday morning due to old age complications.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A farmer seen tilling his land amid dense fog
A child seen loading sand on a cart at Hizalhati in Gazipur
BD, Japan have opportunity to take ties to strategic partership: Momen
US authorities see signs Pfizer   shot may be linked to strokes
Mistakes in textbooks experimental: Dipu
Season's lowest  temp 6.1 recorded at Tentulia
IMF DMD in town to finalise $4.5b loan
3 AL men's withdrawal brightens ousted BNP man’s chance to win


Latest News
Child’s body found in Savar
Elderly man killed in Satkhira road accident
Rashford scores again as Man United beat Man City 2-1
UK to supply tanks to Ukraine as Russian missiles hit Kyiv
5 dead after strike on residential building in Ukraine
New curriculum books may contain mistakes: Dipu Moni
One held with Phensedyle in Rajbari
Bangladesh Bank to announce new MPS Sunday
7,000 people gets blanket in Patuakhali
Ehsan Group's adviser Abdur Rab Khan sent to jail
Most Read News
B'baria by-polls: 3 AL independent candidates withdraw nomination papers
Ijtema: GMP issues traffic guidelines
Govt destroys the spirit of liberation war: Mirza Fakhrul
Swiss National Bank posts biggest loss in its 115-year history
IMF DMD arrives to finalise $4.5bn loan
'Give information about corruption, we will take action'
Dhaka to request Washington to reconsider sanctions on RAB
Peddler held with 48kg hemp in Motijheel
2nd day Ijtema begins with sermons after Fajr prayer, Akheri Munajat Sunday
Towards a Smart Bangladesh by 2041
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft