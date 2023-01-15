Video
PM to open 50 more model mosques tomorrow

Published : Sunday, 15 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

In the second phase, the Religious Affairs Ministry is likely to inaugurate more '50 Model Mosques and Islamic Cultural Centres' on Monday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will open the 50 model mosques at 11am on Monday being connected virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.
Religious Affairs Ministry's Deputy Principal Information Officer (DPIO) Muhammad Anwar Hossain on Saturday confirmed the matter.
He said that marking the inauguration of the 50 model mosques, State Minister for Religious

Affairs Faridul Haque Khan will brief media on Sunday in his official residence at Bailey Road in the city.
Earlier on June 10, 2021, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated 50 of the 564 model mosques, which have libraries and provide Quran learning sessions and training for Hajj aspirants and Imams.
The development project, which was taken up in 2017 with the view to promoting Islamic values and culture in the country, will cost Tk 9,435 crore and end in June 2024. The Bangladesh Islamic Foundation is implementing the project.
At the time of taking up the project, 90 per cent of the estimated Tk 9,062.4 crore outlays were supposed to come as a grant from Saudi Arabia. But after waiting for more than a year, the foreign assistance did not materialise, compelling the government to proceed with the project with its own funds.
On June 26, 2018, the project's cost was cut by Tk 340 crore to Tk 8,722 crore and the implementation period extended to June, 2021 from the original deadline of December, 2019.
Project Director Md Nojibur Rahman said the pandemic and delays in land acquisition have dragged the project. The delay means the original budgeting made based on 2014's prices is no longer valid and the rates of labour and construction materials have increased by 25 to 30 per cent.


