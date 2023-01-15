AL always fulfils pledges: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also Awami League president, on Saturday firmly said that her party always keeps the election pledges that are made ahead of any national election.

"Before every national election Awami League places its election pledges, Awami League always keeps its election pledges, this is the reality," she said.

The Prime Minister said this while delivering her introductory speech at the joint meeting of the AL Working committee, National Committee and Advisory council at her official residence Ganabhaban.

She said that the government is working for the country and its people as per its election pledges. "We work for the welfare of the nation and people are getting results of those."

Coming down heavily on a section of people who always

criticises the government unnecessarily, she said, "There are some people who do not feel good although we have developed the country a lot."

Regarding corruption, she mentioned that she has already said in Parliament to give her information where the corruption is going on and she will take action.

Sheikh Hasina regretted that those are talking about corruption who themselves are corrupt and Bangladesh became champion in corruption during their regime.

"Or those who are doing microcredit business putting people under the heavy burden of interest against their loans and forcing them to leave their houses or commit suicide," she said.

She mentioned that in 'My House My Farm' project people don't need to take loans from these microcredit lenders with high interest rates.

Briefly describing the development activities of the government, she said, "Through developing all sectors of the country we have been able to reduce the poverty rate, generate huge employment."

"Anyone can remain unemployed if that person wants to remain so, but actually there is no scope to remain unemployed as we have created so many scopes," she said.

She mentioned about the freelancing works across the country by which youths can earn money staying in their rural areas.

Talking about export she mentioned that in future country's exports will include food items and processed food items, digital devices and small mechanical items.

"We'll be able to increase export through the investments that are coming in our 100 economic zones across the country," she added.

She also said that due to the pragmatic and timely steps of the government in the last 14 years, country's people have got better life now.

Later, the Prime Minister unveiled the cover of a book titled "Bhengechho Duar Esechho Joyatirmoy". UNB





















