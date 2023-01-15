Video
Sunday, 15 January, 2023
Plastic wastes choke our rivers

Published : Sunday, 15 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

A news report lately published in this daily on dredging work disruption in Kirtonkhola River not only paints the sorry state of the historic water body alone, also echoes the muted cry of other important rivers stuck in a limbo with the authority concerned turned a blind eye.

The difficulties, excavators are confronting in the dredging operation in the river bed of Kirtonkhola not only reveal the extent of indiscriminate hurling of plastic wastes, equally expose the level of our sheer negligence, blatant apathy and top-down inefficiency in country�s river management.

According to report, the dredging began on December, 2022 in a bid to ensure the depth of the port area to 14 feet by excavating 100,000cubic meter sand from the river. But all the efforts of untangling the excavation works are being regularly hampered by the huge piles of plastic wastes. Naturally, it will lead to time and cost extension of the programme only to add to the long list of our failure in keeping the deadlines.  

Our repeated warning  in our earlier editorials about such plastic menace that not only obstructs the normal course and navigability of river, also poses serious threat to aquatic life and biodiversity including soil fertility seems to have fallen in the deaf ears of authority concerned.

Plastic wastes ranging from tyres, clothing, food packaging, bags and cosmetics with micro beads are being regularly thrown into our rivers. Particularly, the plastic bags less than 20 micron have serious environmental implications. Let alone the environmental and health implications of plastic pollution in rivers, adequate navigability is a must for the smooth operation of critical infrastructures like river and sea ports to keep the country�s economic wheel moving.  

The cases of plastic waste removal and dumping of waste from the bottom of Burignaga and Karnafuli Rivers recently showed us how we are lacking in proper planning when it comes to river management. Unfortunately, there stands nothing particularly on visible progress of the river duos� following excavation programmes.

We believe, participation of all stakeholders including plastic bag manufacturers is important to free our rivers from plastic pollution. Local elected representatives, citizens themselves and plastic bags manufacturers must work seamlessly to discourage the use of plastic bags which are widely used to carry goods but are dumped carelessly.

Such unrelenting strangulation of our rivers and other water bodies must stop right now, and the government must show zero tolerance in protecting them from quick extinction. We urge river authorities concerned to immediately restore the river Kirtonkhola from the grips of polluters and encroachers and bring the culprits under book. We cannot leave the existence of our country uncared for anymore.



