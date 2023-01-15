Menace of flooding with illegal posters, banners

Dear Sir



Whenever there is a festival or a political programme, the surroundings are filled with banners, posters and festoons. Signboards, billboards, banner-festoons are placed on sidewalks, islands, walls of various buildings or anywhere in plain sight, even large nail beads on trees.



We have a decade-old law against putting up poster banners anywhere. It shall be illegal to put up any wall writing or poster in any place other than the prescribed place as per section 4 of the 'Wall-Writing and Placing of Posters (Regulation) Act, 2012'. Violating the laws or regulations, writing on the wall or putting up a poster will be punishable with a fine of not less than 5000 taka and not more than 10000 taka.



There are so many illegal poster-banners all over the country that if this law is enforced on the concerned illegal activists for one day at a time, it will be seen that there will be no room for moles in any jail in the whole country for 15 days. Obviously, even if there is a law, it is doubtful whether it is applied even in 1.1% cases. Our Government should proper steps for these issues.



Ashikujaman Syed,

Research Assistant,

Bioinformatics Research Lab,

Centre for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)



