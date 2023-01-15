



Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs



Unfortunately, many of the children who can attend school fail to learn in the classroom. There might be a number of causes for their predicament. However, in Maslow's opinion, in order to open a student's brain to learning new things, their most fundamental wants must first be addressed. Benjamin Bloom and Abraham Maslow were two American psychologists of the twentieth century.



Bloom is most known for creating Bloom's taxonomy, which categorizes educational objectives into separate learning domains. Bloom�s taxonomy is commonly used by teachers to organize lessons and set goals and objectives. Maslow is recognized for his well-known theory of the hierarchy of needs, which determines a person's drive to achieve. The hierarchy categorizes human needs into five levels: physiological requirements, safety and security needs, belongingness needs, esteem needs, and self-actualization needs.



Maslow believed that fundamental needs had to be supplied before addressing higher-level needs. The hierarchy of needs starts with physiological needs. These are priority requirements, referring to the most critical materials required for biological survival. Food, drink, sleep, shelter, and the like are examples of physiological demands. A student cannot focus on learning if their physiological demands are not met. A sleep-deprived student would fall asleep in class.



And a thirsty student will naturally choose thirst above education. Once physiological requirements are addressed, students go to the next level of the hierarchy, known as safety needs. Safety needs mean security, freedom from harm, and protection from possibly harmful things, objects and situations. Learning cannot take place in a scared and threatening classroom or school environment. on the other hand, a secure and inviting environment increases student participation in learning.

Furthermore, if a teacher does not accept a student or if they are teased or tormented at school, their major emphasis will be on attaining safety rather than on education. The third stage of Maslow's hierarchical ladder of needs is belonging needs. The needs for affection, love, trust, and acceptance are referred to as belongingness needs.

This level focus a person's need to be identified as a part of a family, clan, community, and so on. Loneliness and isolation can impede learning gains. However, a sense of belonging, affection, and trust may work miracles. The Secure attachment of students with teachers and classmates has been observed to lead to greater academic performance, reduced problem behaviour, and better attendance.



The fourth level in the hierarchy is esteem needs. There are two dimensions of esteem needs. One set of needs describes self-respect and feeling about the self. The second set is related on the need for others' respect. For a student, esteem needs refer to a positive classroom culture. If students' esteem needs are not met, they may suffer disengagement, poor focus, and show changes in behavioural patterns.



They will feel unimportant and incompetent. Teachers should treat their students as unique individuals, provide positive feedback, and sincerely respect and acknowledge their accomplishments. Self-actualization is the fifth and highest level of Maslow's hierarchy of needs. This level is concerned with a person's motivation to reach his or her maximum potential as a human being.



Maslow initially believed that only a small number of people might reach self-actualization, but he eventually expanded the concept to be included in everyone. It is important to highlight that Maslow's hierarchy of needs has not remained static. It has evolved from five to seven or eight levels throughout time.



The hierarchy's bottom four levels (also known as deficient needs) must be the primary concern of school teachers since they play a significant impact in a student's academic progress. It is unfair and discriminating to label students as alienate or unintelligent when they arrive at school unprepared for learning. They could be having troubles at home. They may have particular basic needs unsatisfied.



Teachers should go beyond the classroom for specific explanations and reasons for students' lack of interest and poor performance. Maslow�s hierarchy of needs contains both strengths and weaknesses.

However, one thing is certain it has immensely influenced educators� thinking worldwide, which is why it is prevalent in education spheres. It is a motivation theory that explains how students are driven to study.



It provides us a universal understanding of the complexity of human needs. Furthermore, we can get a view of the whole student thanks to Maslow. In essence, teachers need to comprehend Maslow's hierarchy of needs theory. They should allow for cognitive availability for learning, create adequate opportunities, and adapt instruction to meet students� needs.



Finally, and most importantly, teachers must understand that students' basic needs to be met before they can progress through Bloom's taxonomy for critical thinking and learning.



- Shahriar Bin Kabir, BBA 4th year (Student), Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology

















