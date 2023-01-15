

Child labour, a fault-line in our socio-economic infrastructure



A survey carried out by ILO uncovered that 3.45 million children elderly 5-17 years had been working out of which 1.28 million are involved in risky or hazardous work ( ILO , 2013) . The main causes of child labour in Bangladesh include poverty because parents low income levels increase the likelihood that children would be sent out to work to supplement the family�s income. The cost of education is another factor that contributes to child labour. Due to the high number of indirect costs associated with education, the majority of families are unable to pay for it. Another reason for not sending kids to school is that parents don�t think education is important or necessary for kids because they are illiterate or have low levels of education. Additionally, the lack of adequate career possibilities for adults, migration, and crisis situations are to blame for these negative effects.



For a long time government, civil society, various NGO�s and other associations UNICEF ,ILO etc, has been working collaboratively to cast of child labour in Bangladesh . There has been a few developments but in the last few years the number of children laborers� has expanded quickly and the child labour scenario have been worsened because of Covid 19. Financial crisis and school closures due to Covid 19 consequences in children who are as of now in child labour working longer hours or beneath dangerous conditions , many more children getting themselves involved into the exceedingly difficult work because of the income losses and poor financial conditions of families because of corona virus crisis .The vast amount of Rohingya children have been dwelling in shelter camp�s in Cox�s bazaar since the Burmese army ethnic cleansing operations in 2017 is another expansion to the present issues with respect to child labour .



Within the past few years the government has created and adopt few laws to deal with the problems of child labour like Bangladesh Labour Act 2006, Children Act 2013 etc. The government prolonged the activities of National Plan of Action on the elimination of child labour from 2021 to 2025 .In2021, Bangladesh made moderate advancement in efforts to eliminate the worst forms of child labour. In early 2022, the government ratified Labour Organization Convention No. 138: Convention Concerning Minimum Age for Admission to Employment and the International Labour OrganizationProtocol of 2014 to the Forced Labour Convention. The government also removed 5,088 children in vulnerable situations from 23 districts through labour inspections. But there are few issues like the Bangladesh Labour Act can�t be applied in informal sector but most of the children works at informal sector. Punishment for child labour infringement can imposed after a prolonged lawful method and whilst courts actually impose them the too much low amount of fines doesn�t discourage the people to violate child labour law .

Despite such a decent legal framework, Bangladesh is yet so far from making any considerable progress in curbing child labour in practice. According to National Child Labour Survey (NCLS) 1995-1996, there were about 6.3 million of child workers of age 5-14 years among 34.4 million of children. There were 4.7 million of children of age 5-14 years involved in child labour among 35.1 million of children of the same age group, as revealed by the NCLS of 2002-2003. However, subsequently, the number of child workers dropped a little � as per the NCLS of 2013, there were 3.45 million of children of age 5-17 years involved in child labour, among which 1.28 million children were in hazardous jobs. Hence, even after the enactment of laws and ratification of international instruments safeguarding children from child labour, Bangladesh is way behind in making any substantial progress in the eradication of child labour.



Understanding the proportion of youngsters employed in the workforce is a crucial prerequisite for handling the situation. Child labour rules must be reliable and strictly enforced. The competent monitoring and implementation of the laws against child labour can be the first effective step in ending the dreadful situation of child labor. It is important to address the irregularity in the definition of a child. Additionally, a stronger fee and penal system for hiring kids may serve as a deterrent. The socio-economic factors must be addressed and dealt with most importantly; else, it will result in failure.

- Rabeya Akter Urmi, Student, Department of Public Administration, Comilla University

















