Bangabandhu should remain at the heart of today’s youth

The youth of today will play a major role in building a better Bangladesh in the future. The greatest achievements of the world have come from the hands of the youth. A nation can remove all the darkness and find the direction of light when the young society wakes up. Young people have always been in the forefront of the welfare of the oppressed people of the region. From that historic '52 language movement to the great liberation war of '71, the contribution of the youth was outstanding. The youth should be told the true history of this country. The true history of how this country got the independent flag or under whose leadership such a great achievement should be presented to the new generation.



Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the beloved man of this country, appeared as a savior for the oppressed and disenfranchised people of this region. He never wanted to make himself powerful and become a leader. He only wants the freedom of the people of this country, he wants to put a smile on the face of the people of this country, he wants to bring back the fair rights of the people of this country. This struggle did not happen in a day. It has a long history behind it. The biography of this great person is long.



The founder of the Bengali nation, the greatest Bengali of all time, the father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was born in 1920 until his death day on August 15, 1975. Bangabandhu's biography has been discussed in some chapters - Bangabandhu's emergence (1920-1947), Bangabandhu's entry into national politics (1947-1954), Bangabandhu's rise (1955-1963), independence and coup (1963-1969), historical elections (1963-1969). 1970) year, freedom struggle and liberation war (1971) year and homeland, world hero and Prayan (1972-1975) years. On February 17 and 18, 1972, the first Central Executive Council meeting of the ruling Awami League was held under the leadership of Bangabandhu in independent Bangladesh. Bengali nationalism, democracy, non-communalism and socialism were selected as state principles in the meeting. It was promised to build independent Bangladesh based on these four principles. The fate of the people of this country began to change. Bengalis learn to protest injustice from Bangabandhu's patriotism and foresight. Bangabandhu's call for unity made the people of this country protest against Pakistani aggression. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is placed as a guide and a beacon of light for the liberation of the people of this country from the hands of the Pakistani occupation forces. When the Pakistani hyenas were busy with injustice, injustice, exploitation and oppression of the innocent people of this country, Bangabandhu lifted the oppressed, disenfranchised and neglected people from the middle of the abyss.



On March 7, 1971, Bangabandhu delivered a historic speech to the nation at the Race Course Maidan (now Suhrawardy Udyan). His speech inspired the nation to jump into armed liberation war for freedom. Some parts of the speech are � ���In every village, in every mahalla, build a Sangam Parishad under the leadership of Awami League and be ready with everything you have. Remember, when I have given blood, I will give more blood. I will free the people of this country, God willing. This struggle is the struggle for our liberation, this struggle is the struggle for freedom�.



Expressing solidarity with Bangabandhu's speech, the people of this country responded to the liberation war that day. Through a long bloody liberation struggle of 9 months, we got the freedom of this country, we got the independent flag in exchange for the honor of about 30 lakh martyrs and 2 lakh mothers and sisters.



Currently there is political tension and instability in our country. Young people see this situation constantly. But how much do our youth today know about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the dreamer of the independent Bangladesh of that day. How much history practices about him is the question. Today's youth should be inspired by Bangabandhu's ideals of patriotism. No one in the world wants to live in bondage. Everyone wants to share the happiness of freedom. Freedom may be easy to achieve, but that freedom is more difficult to maintain. It is the moral responsibility of the young society to protect the freedom of Bangabandhu's golden Bengal gained at the cost and to protect the continuous efforts of the development of this country. That is why Bangabandhu's ideals need to be propagated among today's youth.



- Md Rayhan Ali, Advocate and columnist, Judge Court, Khulna















