Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 January, 2023, 2:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Extortion case: Three ‘journalists’ held in Narail

Published : Sunday, 15 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

NARAIL, Jan 13: Police on Friday arrested three individuals proclaiming themselves to be from Sadar upazila of Narail on charges of extortion.
The arrestees are -Rafiqul Islam, son of Omar Ali of Bhwakhali area of Narail municipality while Topu Sardar and Monir Khan from Lohagara upazila.
They were arrested in a case filed with Sadar police station on extortion charges from the house of Rouf Shikder alias Khokon Hujur, the plaintiff of the case, on Saturday afternoon, said Md Mahmudur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of the police station.
Rouf Shikder said that Rafiqul demanded money several times earlier.
Rafiqul along with two others came to my home again on Saturday morning to demand Tk 1 lakh. When I refused to give the money, they attacked me with a knife.
At one point, neighbours came and caught them.
Later, they were handed over to the police.
In this regard, the accused said, "they went there for news purposes but locals beat them. We will take legal action, they said.
The arrestees were sent to the court, said the OC adding that the report will be submitted after the  investigation.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
16th death anniv of playwright Selim Al Deen on observed
Extortion case: Three ‘journalists’ held in Narail
5th Convocation of USTC on March 15
Youth held with 48.5 kg hemp in city
Construction works of Teesta Bridge going on in full swing
BD reports zero Covid death, 10 positive cases
University of Science and Technology Chattogram Vice Chancellor Dr Jahangir Alam
Toffael, Tuhin re-elected President, GS of KDA of Rangpur


Latest News
Child’s body found in Savar
Elderly man killed in Satkhira road accident
Rashford scores again as Man United beat Man City 2-1
UK to supply tanks to Ukraine as Russian missiles hit Kyiv
5 dead after strike on residential building in Ukraine
New curriculum books may contain mistakes: Dipu Moni
One held with Phensedyle in Rajbari
Bangladesh Bank to announce new MPS Sunday
7,000 people gets blanket in Patuakhali
Ehsan Group's adviser Abdur Rab Khan sent to jail
Most Read News
B'baria by-polls: 3 AL independent candidates withdraw nomination papers
Ijtema: GMP issues traffic guidelines
Govt destroys the spirit of liberation war: Mirza Fakhrul
Swiss National Bank posts biggest loss in its 115-year history
IMF DMD arrives to finalise $4.5bn loan
'Give information about corruption, we will take action'
Dhaka to request Washington to reconsider sanctions on RAB
Peddler held with 48kg hemp in Motijheel
2nd day Ijtema begins with sermons after Fajr prayer, Akheri Munajat Sunday
Towards a Smart Bangladesh by 2041
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft