Extortion case: Three ‘journalists’ held in Narail

NARAIL, Jan 13: Police on Friday arrested three individuals proclaiming themselves to be from Sadar upazila of Narail on charges of extortion.

The arrestees are -Rafiqul Islam, son of Omar Ali of Bhwakhali area of Narail municipality while Topu Sardar and Monir Khan from Lohagara upazila.

They were arrested in a case filed with Sadar police station on extortion charges from the house of Rouf Shikder alias Khokon Hujur, the plaintiff of the case, on Saturday afternoon, said Md Mahmudur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of the police station.

Rouf Shikder said that Rafiqul demanded money several times earlier.

Rafiqul along with two others came to my home again on Saturday morning to demand Tk 1 lakh. When I refused to give the money, they attacked me with a knife.

At one point, neighbours came and caught them.

Later, they were handed over to the police.

In this regard, the accused said, "they went there for news purposes but locals beat them. We will take legal action, they said.

The arrestees were sent to the court, said the OC adding that the report will be submitted after the investigation. -UNB











